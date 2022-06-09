Missouri River Basin still seeing drought conditions

SIOUX CITY -- Because of continued dry conditions, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects to continue implementing water conservation measures in the Missouri River reservoir system through the rest of 2022 and into 2023.

The corps began the year with minimal river flows to support downstream navigation. Forecasts show that the minimal support likely will extend through the end of the navigation season, which may be shortened by up to two weeks. Water releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, currently are 20,500 cubic feet per second and will be adjusted during the summer for flow support. Normal summer releases from Gavins Point are around 33,000 cfs.

Despite runoff into the river above Sioux City exceeding forecasts in May, the overall runoff totals are far below normal. Precipitation continues to be below normal, and dry soil conditions in much of the region are soaking up any precipitation that falls. Cooler temperatures in May slowed mountain snowmelt that feeds the river. The corps reported on Wednesday that May runoff was 2.7 million acre-feet, 79% of average, thanks in part to a wet April and May in North Dakota.

The 2022 runoff forecast rose from 17.8 MAF to 18.3 MAF, which is 71% of normal and would be the 25th lowest total in 123 years of record keeping. Average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.

"Drought conditions persist but have improved over the last month. Over 20% of the basin is drought-free, and only 8% of the basin is left in extreme drought conditions, mostly in the state of Montana," John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release.

