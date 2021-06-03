 Skip to main content
Missouri River runoff continues at below-average pace
Water flows through the spillways of Gavins Point Dam in Yankton, S.D., in this April 2019 file photo. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday said runoff into the Missouri River above Sioux City remains at below-average levels.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

OMAHA -- Continued dry conditions have put runoff into the Missouri River above Sioux City on pace for one of the drier years on record.

Runoff into the river's upper basin was 64% of average in May, and followed the ninth-driest April in 123 years of record keeping.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday forecast 2021 runoff at 17.9 million acre-feet, 69% of average. That total would be the 22nd driest year in the basin since 1898. The average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.

"Per our June 1 upper basin forecast, we expect runoff to be well below average through the summer and fall," John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release.

The low amount of water flowing into the river's six reservoirs will lead to a reduction in water releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, in support of the second half of the navigation season. Winter releases from Gavins Point likely will be at the minimum level of 12,000 cubic feet per second, Remus said.

Precipitation in Montana and the Dakotas has been well below normal since October, and mountain snowpack that melts and feeds the Missouri River in the late spring and early summer also was below normal levels.

As of Tuesday, reservoir storage throughout the system was at 55.2 MAF, 0.9 MAF below the base of the annual flood control zone. The low level shows that there is currently no spring precipitation or snowmelt occupying the system's flood control zone.

Water releases from Gavins Point remain at 29,500 cfs.

