SIOUX CITY — Despite some improvement in drought conditions, runoff into the Missouri River above Sioux City remains below normal.

February runoff into the river's upper basin in February was 1 million acre-feet, 86% of average. The 2023 forecast is for 21.5 MAF, 84% of the average of 25.7 MAF.

"Soil moisture has improved slightly in some areas, but drought conditions still exist across most of the basin," John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release.

The corps reported mountain snowpack that feeds the upper river basin when it melts in the spring is accumulating at near average rates. As of March 1, snowpack ranged from 104% to 101% of average. About 80% of mountain snowfall typically accumulates by March 1 and peaks near April 17.

Water storage in the river's six reservoirs is 46.0 MAF, well below the flood control zone that starts at 56.1 MAF.

Despite the low runoff totals and ongoing water conservation measures, enough water remains in the river for water supply needs, the corps said.

Releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, will be increased from the winter rate of 12,000 cubic feet per second in mid March to provide support for the downstream navigation season, which begins April 1 at the mouth of the river in St. Louis.