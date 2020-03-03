MOC-Floyd Valley voters pass $37M bond for elementary school in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Voters in the MOC-Floyd Valley School District on Tuesday approved a $37 million bond issue to finance a new elementary school in Orange City.

In unofficial results, 63.46 percent of district voters approved the measure, while 36.54 percent were opposed. Under Iowa law, school referendums calling for an increase in property taxes must receive a "supermajority" or at least 60 percent for passage.

The measure will raise taxes on a home with an assessed value of $100,000 by an estimated $135.61 per year. Farmland with an assessed value of $2,000 per acre will see an annual tax increase of about $4.40 per acre.

MOC-Floyd Valley officials pitched the proposal to address growing enrollment and crowded classrooms in the district's current aging elementary schools in Orange City and Hospers. The Orange City building dates to the early 1920s, while the Hospers school was built in the late 1950s.

The new elementary school, which will house transitional kindergarten through fifth grade, is planned for a 35-acre parcel owned by the city, along Highway 10 on the outskirts of town. The city will then take over the old elementary school property situated near the center of town.