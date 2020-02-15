Monona County to vote on $6.2M bond issue for new jail

ONAWA, Iowa -- Every day, at least one of Sheriff Jeff Pratt's deputies is transporting a jail inmate to or from another county rather than patrolling the roads and highways in Monona County.
It's not an ideal situation, but Pratt has little choice when the population in Monona County's jail regularly exceeds 12, the number of inmates it was designed to hold when it opened in 1974.
The overcrowded conditions at times prevent the separation of serious offenders from those jailed on minor offenses as required by state law. When there are too many inmates, deputies drive them to neighboring counties to be confined.
"We just do the best we possibly can, but a lot of them we are not able to accommodate," Pratt said.
To solve the overcrowding issue, the Monona County Board of Supervisors has proposed a $6.2 million bond issue that goes before voters on March 3. If approved, the measure would provide funding for a new Public Safety Center containing a 32-bed jail that could be expanded to 66 beds in the future. The measure needs a 60 percent majority to pass.
The current 46-year-old facility is inadequate, the state's jail inspector has said, and the overcrowded conditions create serious safety and security concerns for inmates and staff.
"The Monona County Jail is an older facility that does not meet the current needs of the prisoners, staff or citizens of Monona County," Delbert Longley, the Iowa Department of Corrections' chief jail inspector, wrote after his July 10 inspection, directing the county to develop a plan to correct overcrowding and other shortcomings at the facility, which is currently grandfathered in under old jail standards.
Overcrowding began to worsen in 2015 and 2016, Pratt said, when an increase in arrests began filling the jail on a regular basis, forcing him to send inmates to neighboring counties. Pratt said he spent $15,000 last year housing inmates outside of Monona County, and that total likely will be higher this year. Pratt also has a backlog of 96 offenders waiting for beds to open so they can serve their jail sentences.
You have free articles remaining.
The building's limited space causes other challenges.
The jail's booking area also is used for attorney visits with inmates and psychological evaluations. If officers bring in a person who has been arrested, the offender must wait outside the room if the booking area is being used for one of those other purposes. Jail and law enforcement supplies are stashed in closets and offices throughout the building.
"We utilize every piece of space that we can," Pratt said.
In seeking a solution, a jail committee made up of law enforcement officials and private citizens has spent more than two years looking at options that included remodeling and adding on to the existing facility, closing the jail permanently and housing the county's inmates elsewhere and building a new jail. Pratt said remodeling and adding on ultimately would have cost about the same as a new jail. The cost of housing inmates in other counties also adds up.
"The best fit we found was the option we picked," Pratt said.
If approved, the new Public Safety Center would be built northeast of the Monona County Courthouse and connected to it. Like the current center, it would house the sheriff's office, Onawa Police Department and Monona County Emergency Management Agency. The county's communications center would be located in the center of the jail, where communications operators, who are also licensed jailers, could observe inmates through windows rather than on monitors from their basement office as they currently do.
If construction estimates come in under the $6.2 million provided by the bond issue, Pratt said, unfinished space that's part of the current plans could be furnished to add more beds.
If approved, the bond issue would increase property taxes on residential property assessed at $100,000 by an estimated $28.02 per year. Commercial property assessed at $100,000 would see an annual tax increase of $45.80 per year and 40 acres of agricultural land would see an annual increase of $26.01 per year.
During an ongoing series of information meetings throughout the county, Pratt said he's heard from people who aren't in favor of raising taxes, but they also understand the need to improve the county's infrastructure.
"The majority of people are supportive," he said. "I hope that's the impression that I'm getting."