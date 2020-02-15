Monona County to vote on $6.2M bond issue for new jail

ONAWA, Iowa -- Every day, at least one of Sheriff Jeff Pratt's deputies is transporting a jail inmate to or from another county rather than patrolling the roads and highways in Monona County.

It's not an ideal situation, but Pratt has little choice when the population in Monona County's jail regularly exceeds 12, the number of inmates it was designed to hold when it opened in 1974.

The overcrowded conditions at times prevent the separation of serious offenders from those jailed on minor offenses as required by state law. When there are too many inmates, deputies drive them to neighboring counties to be confined.

"We just do the best we possibly can, but a lot of them we are not able to accommodate," Pratt said.

To solve the overcrowding issue, the Monona County Board of Supervisors has proposed a $6.2 million bond issue that goes before voters on March 3. If approved, the measure would provide funding for a new Public Safety Center containing a 32-bed jail that could be expanded to 66 beds in the future. The measure needs a 60 percent majority to pass.

The current 46-year-old facility is inadequate, the state's jail inspector has said, and the overcrowded conditions create serious safety and security concerns for inmates and staff.