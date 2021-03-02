Monona County voters reject $6.2 bond issue for new jail

ONAWA, Iowa -- Monona County voters on Tuesday turned down a second attempt at a $6.2 million bond issue to build a new jail and Public Safety Center.

The measure failed 872-877, gaining only 49.9% of voters' approval. A 60% majority was required for passage.

The margin of defeat was larger than a year ago, when a nearly identical $6.2 million plan narrowly missed approval with 57% of voters saying yes to the measure.

Monona County Sheriff Jeff Pratt had said needs hadn't changed inside the current 47-year-old facility, which is small and outdated. A jail committee made up of law enforcement officials and private citizens has studied the issue for more than four years and believes construction of a new jail is the best option to solve the problem.

"The committee decided we really needed to continue with the plan we had and the bond amount," Pratt said in a February interview.