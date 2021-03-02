Monona County voters reject $6.2 bond issue for new jail

ONAWA, Iowa -- Monona County voters on Tuesday turned down a second attempt at a $6.2 million bond issue to build a new jail and Public Safety Center.
The measure failed 872-877, gaining only 49.9% of voters' approval. A 60% majority was required for passage.
The margin of defeat was larger than a year ago, when a nearly identical $6.2 million plan narrowly missed approval with 57% of voters saying yes to the measure.
Monona County Sheriff Jeff Pratt had said needs hadn't changed inside the current 47-year-old facility, which is small and outdated. A jail committee made up of law enforcement officials and private citizens has studied the issue for more than four years and believes construction of a new jail is the best option to solve the problem.
"The committee decided we really needed to continue with the plan we had and the bond amount," Pratt said in a February interview.
The number of inmates regularly exceeds 12, the number the jail was designed to hold when it opened in 1974, and the county spends thousands of dollars each year to house up to a dozen inmates at any given time in neighboring county jails. The current facility is inadequate, the state's jail inspector has said, and the overcrowded conditions create safety and security concerns for inmates and staff. The jail is currently grandfathered in under old jail standards.
The bond issue would have provided funding for a new Public Safety Center containing a 32-bed jail that could be expanded to 64 beds in the future.
The facility would have replaced the current Public Safety Center, which, in addition to the jail, houses the sheriff's office, Onawa Police Department and Monona County Emergency Management Agency.