Monona County voters to consider $6.2 million jail bond issue

ONAWA, Iowa -- The plan for a new jail and Public Safety Center that Monona County voters will consider Tuesday should look familiar.
It's essentially the same $6.2 million plan that narrowly missed approval a year ago. Sheriff Jeff Pratt said the jail continues to be small and outdated, and a jail committee made up of law enforcement officials and private citizens that has studied the issue for more than four years doesn't see any better options.
"The committee decided we really needed to continue with the plan we had and the bond amount," Pratt said.
Voters last March voted 726-548 in favor of the bond issue, but the 57% approval was just short of the state-mandated 60% majority required for passage.
Pratt said conditions haven't changed since that vote. The number of inmates regularly exceeds 12, the number the jail was designed to hold when it opened in 1974, and the county continues to spend thousands of dollars each year to house up to a dozen inmates at any given time in neighboring county jails.
If approved, the bond issue would provide funding for a new Public Safety Center containing a 32-bed jail that could be expanded to 64 beds in the future.
Other areas of the facility are cramped as well. The jail's booking area also serves as a meeting room for inmates and their attorneys and an area where psychological evaluations are performed. Jail and law enforcement supplies are stashed in closets and offices throughout the building.
The current facility is inadequate, the state's jail inspector has said, and the overcrowded conditions create safety and security concerns for inmates and staff. The jail is currently grandfathered in under old jail standards.
Pratt said if the plan were scaled back, the county would lose beds and the ability to properly classify and separate inmates. He said the jail committee has considered remodeling and adding to the existing facility or closing it and paying to house the county's inmates elsewhere. A remodel and addition would cost about the same, Pratt said, and the cost of housing inmates in other counties also adds up.
"This time we are just out educating people about what the need is and what it's going to cost people," Pratt said of the campaign to turn out votes in favor of the project.
If approved, the new Public Safety Center would be built northeast of the Monona County Courthouse and connected to it. Like the current center, it would house the sheriff's office, Onawa Police Department and Monona County Emergency Management Agency. The county's communications center would be located in the center of the jail, where communications operators, who are also licensed jailers, could observe inmates through windows rather than on monitors from their basement office as they currently do.