Monona County voters to consider $6.2 million jail bond issue

If approved, the bond issue would provide funding for a new Public Safety Center containing a 32-bed jail that could be expanded to 64 beds in the future.

Other areas of the facility are cramped as well. The jail's booking area also serves as a meeting room for inmates and their attorneys and an area where psychological evaluations are performed. Jail and law enforcement supplies are stashed in closets and offices throughout the building.

The current facility is inadequate, the state's jail inspector has said, and the overcrowded conditions create safety and security concerns for inmates and staff. The jail is currently grandfathered in under old jail standards.

Pratt said if the plan were scaled back, the county would lose beds and the ability to properly classify and separate inmates. He said the jail committee has considered remodeling and adding to the existing facility or closing it and paying to house the county's inmates elsewhere. A remodel and addition would cost about the same, Pratt said, and the cost of housing inmates in other counties also adds up.

"This time we are just out educating people about what the need is and what it's going to cost people," Pratt said of the campaign to turn out votes in favor of the project.