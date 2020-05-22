You are the owner of this article.
More cases of COVID-19 reported in Dakota County
Coronavirus Outbreak stock

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

 Courtesy photo

DAKOTA CITY -- Six additional COVID-19 infections have been confirmed Friday in Dakota County, bringing the county's tally of positive test cases for the novel coronavirus to 1,585, according to the Dakota County Health Department.

The health agency releases new statistics midday each day.

Most people who contract COVID-19 will experience only mild illness and some may not need to be tested to confirm they have COVID-19. 

