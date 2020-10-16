More COVID-19 cases reported in Sioux City schools, but no additional classrooms move online

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School District continues to be impacted by community spread of the novel coronavirus, but this week no class sections had enough virus cases to necessitate moving from in-person instruction to online learning.
The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week. The newest recap of positive cases showed nine employees and three pupils tested positive, and the trend over nearly two months has shown that more employees than students are being impacted by the virus.
Over the weeks from the second week of September through the first week of October, at least one class section, primarily in elementary schools, had moved online. Combined, more than a dozen class sections have moved online in the 2020-21 year.
Cases have climbed sharply the last five weeks in Woodbury County. As of mid-afternoon Friday, the number of positive positive cases in the county stood above 6,600. Three more deaths from COVID-19 in Woodbury County were reported Friday, taking the total up to 85 county residents dying.
The release noted that for each positive case reported, contact tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department. Individuals who test positive, as well as any individuals identified as close contacts, are directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine and take other appropriate measures in accordance with state and public health guidance.
District workers continue taking steps such as extensive cleaning and sanitizing places that are heavily used in buildings.
The end of the first quarter of the year comes on Oct. 28. The district on Friday has informed parents that students who want to change their format of learning-- either from online to in-school, or vice versa -- are approaching a deadline to do so. Those requests, which can be done online, must be placed by Oct. 22, and a decision will be returned by Oct. 26.
"When we allowed families to select Virtual Learning at the start of this year, we requested students to stay enrolled in this learning format for at least the first quarter. So, with the start of the next quarter fast approaching, parents/guardians can now submit a request if they would like to change a student’s current learning model," the district message says.
Support Local Journalism
The 15-percent mark in the 14-day average of positive coronavirus tests was established by the Iowa Department of Education as the point at which school districts can ask to move entire school buildings from in-person to online learning.
That Woodbury County ratio has routinely been above 15 percent for much of the last three weeks, and it was 15.5 percent on Friday.
On Monday, Sioux City School Board member Monique Scarlett for the second consecutive board meeting pushed for a change to hybrid learning; she contends students are at risk as COVID-19 continues to spread.
On Oct. 2, the district reported that 16 employees and 10 pupils had tested positive. For the week ending Sept. 25, 17 workers tested positive, as did 15 students.
PHOTOS: 42 historic images of Sioux City schools
Sioux City first school
Sioux City Central School
West Third Street School
West Side Brick
East Third Street School
Eighth Street Primary
Wall Street School
Fifth Ward School
East Side Brick
Everett School
Cooper School
West Eighth Street School
Pearl Street School
Cole's Addition School
Bryant School
Longfellow School
Hawthorne School
Longfellow School (second)
Riverside School
Hornick's Addition School
Floyd School
Smith Villa School
Whittier School
Crescent Park School
Hunt School
Joy School
Lowell School
Follett House
Riverview School
East Junior High School
West Junior High School
Roosevelt School
Crescent Park School
Emerson School
McKinley School
Washington School
East High School
Grant School
Woodrow Wilson Junior High School
Leeds High School
Webster Elementary
Hunt Elementary School goodbye hug #4
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.