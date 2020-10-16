More COVID-19 cases reported in Sioux City schools, but no additional classrooms move online

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School District continues to be impacted by community spread of the novel coronavirus, but this week no class sections had enough virus cases to necessitate moving from in-person instruction to online learning.

The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week. The newest recap of positive cases showed nine employees and three pupils tested positive, and the trend over nearly two months has shown that more employees than students are being impacted by the virus.

Over the weeks from the second week of September through the first week of October, at least one class section, primarily in elementary schools, had moved online. Combined, more than a dozen class sections have moved online in the 2020-21 year.

Cases have climbed sharply the last five weeks in Woodbury County. As of mid-afternoon Friday, the number of positive positive cases in the county stood above 6,600. Three more deaths from COVID-19 in Woodbury County were reported Friday, taking the total up to 85 county residents dying.