More Woodbury County parks facilities opening June 26

SIOUX CITY -- The options in Woodbury County parks will be broadened next week, when playgrounds and restrooms will open for the first time, and campgrounds can be fully filled instead of at 50 percent capacity.

Woodbury County Conservation Board Director Dan Heissel on Friday announced park facility options will expand at 6 a.m. June 26.

The parks normally open each year on May 1, but delays on openings were put in place due to spread of the novel coronavirus. Before the new openings that come on June 26, park visitors remain advised to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

"We urge all citizens to follow recommendations by Siouxland District Health Department to practice social distancing of at least six feet and other practices such as washing your hands frequently, covering your cough or sneeze in your sleeve, and please stay home if you are feeling ill," Heissel said Friday.

As of Friday, Woodbury County has had 3,052 confirmed coronavirus cases since March and, of that total, 2,561 have recovered, according to the health department.