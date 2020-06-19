More Woodbury County parks facilities opening June 26

SIOUX CITY -- The options in Woodbury County parks will be broadened next week, when playgrounds and restrooms will open for the first time, and campgrounds can be fully filled instead of at 50 percent capacity.
Woodbury County Conservation Board Director Dan Heissel on Friday announced park facility options will expand at 6 a.m. June 26.
The parks normally open each year on May 1, but delays on openings were put in place due to spread of the novel coronavirus. Before the new openings that come on June 26, park visitors remain advised to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
"We urge all citizens to follow recommendations by Siouxland District Health Department to practice social distancing of at least six feet and other practices such as washing your hands frequently, covering your cough or sneeze in your sleeve, and please stay home if you are feeling ill," Heissel said Friday.
As of Friday, Woodbury County has had 3,052 confirmed coronavirus cases since March and, of that total, 2,561 have recovered, according to the health department.
On June 26, the new county park rules include:
• Campgrounds will be open under regular status at full capacity to all units, including tents. Those will be limited to one family or six registered campers per site for an overnight stay.
• Campground restrooms/showers and other park restrooms will open. Hand soap and hand sanitizers may not be available.
• Enclosed and non-enclosed shelters will open, while social distancing is encouraged.
• Playgrounds will open.
• Cabin reservations will open under regular status at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville, Snyder Bend Park near Salix and Southwood Conservation Area near Smithland. Some cabin amenities will be limited.
• The Little Sioux Park beach will open, with social distancing encouraged, although the Bigelow Park beach at Brown's Lake will remain closed for the year due to construction.
• County conservation office and park offices remain closed, except by appointment.
A few other changes go into effect on June 30, when the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center at Stone State Park will open with limited hours. Capacity will be limited to a maximum of 30 people inside the center.
However, the nature center will remain closed to rentals, while in-person educational programs are expected to resume with limitations in July.
Previously in May, Woodbury County park areas, wildlife areas, trails, boat ramps and the Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park became available for public use such as hiking, fishing, hunting, bird watching and general recreation.
Don Lantis
