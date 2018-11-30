SIOUX CITY -- The forecast for Daytona Beach, Florida -- site of the 2018 NAIA football championship game -- calls for a high of 76 on Saturday.
By contrast, two NAIA titans will most likely compete for one of the two title berths in the freezing cold and snow in Sioux City Saturday.
Morningside College, the top-ranked team NAIA, finally gets a chance to host rival University of St. Francis in a national semi-final game.
The Mustangs and Cougars kickoff at noon at Elwood Olsen Stadium, with the temperature falling below 32 degrees and rain expected to turn to snow, with four to six inches possible by the game's end.
"It is bad timing. We'd love to have a 50 degree, sunny day. But college football in December, you get what you get," Morningside Athletic Director Tim Jager said.
The bracing forecast is giving Jager a lot of consternation. He said the noon start time won't be shifted, since there are too many moving parts of participants, workers and other officials to pull off the game already locked in. Plus the NAIA requires that the semi-final game be played by Saturday.
But all that isn't dampening Jager's enthusiasm for the game, when undefeated Morningside hosts two-time defending NAIA football national champion Saint Francis. The last two seasons, the Cougars ended the Mustangs' season in semi-final contests played at St. Francis' field in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Saint Francis (10-2) has won its four postseason meetings against Morningside (13-0). But, for the first time, this year's game is in the Mustangs' friendly confines of Olsen Stadium.
This year's victor will face the winner of Saturday's other semifinal contest between Kansas Wesleyan (13-0) and Benedictine (12-1) in Salina, Kansas. The championship game is set for Dec. 15 at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach.
To help fill Olsen Stadium, Morningside is offering free admission to Saturday's game. Students said Wednesday they're pumped to see the national semi-final as the fall semester winds down.
Even with the added financial incentive, Jager said there "is no doubt (the wintry weather) will hurt our crowd."
Jager said the last time snow threatened a home football game was in the 2015 playoffs, when Morningside crews in UTVs cleared an overnight blast of eight inches of snow.
Elizabeth Obermeier, a Morningside freshman from Indianola, Iowa, is resigned to the possibility of snow Saturday. Obernmeier plays alto sax in the college band, which means she'll be playing pep songs throughout the game in the stands.
"It is supposed to be a snow/rain mix, so that is interesting. We are told, we can't change it, (so) we can't complain about it," Obermeier said.
Obermeier said the band has snippets of about 50 songs they can quickly play, including staples such as "Holiday" by Green Day.
"You have to be ready, if the defense does something, to get up to play," Obermeier said.
Obermeier has enjoyed watching the two previous Morningside home playoff wins in November. She could tell the heft of playoff games hung in the air.
She added, "I love the games...I am really excited for this Saturday."
Connor Boehr, a freshman defensive end from Henderson, Neb., said outdoor practices this week have acclimated the team to potentially poor conditions Saturday.
"We are getting used to the cold weather now," Boehr said.
Boehr said the team has forgotten about its previous playoff losses to Saint Francis.
"We are ready to beat them," Boehr said. "We have a really strong senior class. It is not like anything I've seen. We are relatively healthy too. I think it will be our year."
Jager has rented portable heaters for the sidelines for each team. The Mustang athletic training team is prepping heated Gatorade and chicken broth, which have helpful properties in the cold, he said.
He said with the morning looking like rain and the snow starting about the start of the contest, "the big issue will be keeping (the field) cleared during game time." The college owns a few utility vehicles that can blade snow off the rubber-ish field turf if referees and NAIA officials call for that.'
Throughout the week, the chance of precipitation Saturday has been steadily rising, with the National Weather Service placing it at 100 percent on Thursday. Gusts of wind to 30 mph also are expected. The brisk day specifically could affect the teams' kicking game.