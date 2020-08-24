Morningside College cancels non-sports homecoming events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The homecoming celebration at Morningside College this fall will be limited to athletic contests.

In a Monday news release, the college announced that "due to the continuing global (coronavirus) pandemic and Morningside’s enduring commitment to social responsibility and campus health and safety," homecoming events will be reduced.

The homecoming football game against city rival Briar Cliff University at Elwood Olsen Stadium will be played as scheduled with fans in attendance on Oct. 10, as will all other scheduled home athletic events. Guidelines and requirements for fans attending Morningside athletic events will be available in the coming weeks, the college said.

All other in-person campus events for alumni and guests during homecoming weekend 2020 were canceled. The list includes the Taste of Morningside, alumni tours, all college-affiliated reunions or social gatherings and the M-Club Hall of Fame induction event.

Former athletes who were to have been inducted into the M-Club Hall of Fame or were to have received a CODA Legacy Award will now be honored during the 2021 homecoming.