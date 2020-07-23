Morningside College semester will end by Thanksgiving, masks required in buildings

Face masks will be required in all academic buildings, in the hallways, stairways and elevators in other Morningside buildings and in the Olsen Student Center, except for the cafeteria, where students will eat. They will also be required in the common areas of dormitories, but not in individual rooms.

The summary says, "Do your part to practice physical distancing and use of face coverings to respect fellow community members. Practice good hygiene throughout the day, including frequent handwashing."

By comparison in another college in Sioux City, Briar Cliff University will begin the fall semester as planned on Aug. 24, with a new schedule that has online elements, does not include Friday courses and requires students and college employees to wear face masks on campus.

Also in Sioux City, Western Iowa Tech Community College offerings for the fall semester include both online and flex courses. Flex courses will combine face-to-face, online and Zoom learning, with instructors delivering as much content as possible in the traditional classroom setting. Face coverings will be required.

