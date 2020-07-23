Morningside College semester will end by Thanksgiving, masks required in buildings

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College officials have set details to safely bring back students for the fall semester during the novel coronavirus pandemic, including delivering instruction in in-person fashion, finishing courses by Thanksgiving and requiring masks in all academic buildings.
Morningside officials announced the plans Thursday, as college President John Reynders said monitoring the pandemic remains a fluid situation, so plans could change at the Sioux City instituion.
"Taking care of one another is always a top priority here at Morningside. 2020 has only underscored the importance of that priority. We are committed to doing our best to protect (students) and our campus community," Reynders said.
Since March, Woodbury County has now had more than 3,500 reported cases of coronavirus and 47 county residents have died from COVID-19.
The start of the year is being moved up by one week, in order to finish classes by Thanksgiving, which is a step some other regional colleges are also taking.
Face masks will be required in all academic buildings, in the hallways, stairways and elevators in other Morningside buildings and in the Olsen Student Center, except for the cafeteria, where students will eat. They will also be required in the common areas of dormitories, but not in individual rooms.
The summary says, "Do your part to practice physical distancing and use of face coverings to respect fellow community members. Practice good hygiene throughout the day, including frequent handwashing."
By comparison in another college in Sioux City, Briar Cliff University will begin the fall semester as planned on Aug. 24, with a new schedule that has online elements, does not include Friday courses and requires students and college employees to wear face masks on campus.
Also in Sioux City, Western Iowa Tech Community College offerings for the fall semester include both online and flex courses. Flex courses will combine face-to-face, online and Zoom learning, with instructors delivering as much content as possible in the traditional classroom setting. Face coverings will be required.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!