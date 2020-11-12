 Skip to main content
Morningside College to become Morningside University
Morningside College to become Morningside University

Morningside President John Reynders retires

John Reynders, president of Morningside College, shown n a file photo, in a Thursday press conference announced as Morningside College will become Morningside University effective June 1, 2021.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- One very notable task will be carried out before John Reynders exits as president, as Morningside College will become Morningside University effective June 1, 2021.

The change was announced in a Thursday press conference at the Sioux City institution.

"Morningside will remain Morningside. For those that don’t know us, though, the change to university has the potential to open new doors and new hearts within the global marketplace," Reynders said.

He noted that several years ago, the Carnegie Classification, which categorizes U.S. colleges and universities in the United States, changed Morningside’s classification from regional college to regional university, and marked a major turning point in the discussion of making a switch in the name.

Reynders said the basic difference between a college and university is that a university generally offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees. Morningside has offered graduate degrees since the late 1960s and now serves more graduate students than undergraduate students.

The Journal in 2017 reported Morningside's governing body was considering changing the school's name from college to a university. At the time, Reynders said he would present to the Board of Trustees a proposal to form a task force that is charged with studying a change in the name to Morningside University, effective in 2019, timed for the 125th anniversary of Morningside's founding.

The decision to change the name finally came in a unanimous vote by the Morningside College Board of Directors during an Oct.9 meeting.

Some other private colleges in Siouxland have transitioned from a college to a university in recent years, including Morningside's crosstown rival, Briar Cliff University, and Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Undergraduate students graduating in May 2021 will have the distinction of being the final graduating class of Morningside College, while the graduate commencement ceremony slated for June 2021 will produce the first graduating class of Morningside University.

 “Our history as Morningside College has been rich. Morningside holds a special place in the hearts of many. It has changed lives, and nothing will alter that legacy,” Reynders said.

Reynders in March announced he was delaying his previously announced retirement by one year, to provide stability at a time the college was dealing with educating students during the coronavirus pandemic. Originally slated to retire in June 2021, he will now retire in June 2022.

