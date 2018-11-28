SIOUX CITY -- Tickets will be free to anyone who wants to see Saturday's NAIA football playoff game that will determine if Morningside College advances to the national championship.
Morningside hosts two-time defending NAIA football national champion Saint Francis at Elwood Olsen Stadium at noon. In order to get a big turnout as Morningside takes on a key national rival, college officials are giving free tickets.
"Morningside College, as a thank you to the Siouxland community and its support, is announcing the game is free of charge for all fans in order to ensure a capacity crowd at Elwood Olsen Stadium," a college press release said.
Morningside Sports Information Director Mark Adkins said the college Board of Directors made the decision to open the gates and not charge admission.
Saturday's winner advances to the national championship game at Daytona Beach, Fla. on Dec. 15.
The Mustangs are undefeated in 13 games and Cougars are 10-2. The game marks the third time the teams have met in the NAIA semifinals, and St. Francis won the prior two games played at their home stadium in Fort Wayne, Indiana.