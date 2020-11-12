Morningside in Sioux City switching status from college to university

SIOUX CITY -- One very notable task will be carried out before John Reynders exits as president, as Morningside College will become Morningside University effective June 1, 2021.

The change was announced in a Thursday press conference at the Sioux City institution.

"Morningside will remain Morningside. For those that don’t know us, though, the change to university has the potential to open new doors and new hearts within the global marketplace," Reynders said.

He noted that several years ago, the Carnegie Classification, which categorizes U.S. colleges and universities in the United States, changed Morningside’s classification from regional college to regional university, and marked a major turning point in the discussion of making a switch in the name.

Reynders said the basic difference between a college and university is that a university generally offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees. Morningside has offered graduate degrees since the late 1960s and now serves more graduate students than undergraduate students.