Motorcyclist injured in collision in Primghar

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was seriously injured Saturday after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at an intersection in Primghar.

An Iowa State Patrol accident report said that William Keller, 69, was southbound on his motorcycle on U.S. Highway 59 in Primghar at 3:20 p.m., when he collided with a Dodge truck heading east on O'Brien County Road B-40 and driven by Kevin Howes, 50, of Nora Springs, Iowa.

According to the state patrol, Howes did not see a stop sign at the intersection and was driving through it when Keller struck the driver's side of the truck. Keller was wearing a helmet but sustained serious injuries. He was initially taken to a local hospital, then flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Howes and passengers in his vehicle were treated and released for minor injuries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.