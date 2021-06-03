Motorcyclist killed in Monona County crash

MOORHEAD, Iowa -- A Nebraska man died Wednesday after his motorcycle struck a semitrailer while both were attempting to pass another motorist.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, Stephen Hendricks, 68, of Columbus, was northbound on his motorcycle on Iowa Highway 183 north of the Monona/Harrison county line at about 2:03 p.m., when he began to pass another motorist.
Hendricks apparently did not notice that a semitrailer driven by Derek Henschen, 25, of Ute, Iowa, that had been behind him had entered the southbound lane to pass him. Hendricks struck the passenger side of the truck and suffered fatal injuries.
