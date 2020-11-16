Moville residents advised to boil water for drinking

MOVILLE, Iowa -- City officials in Moville have issued an order for people to boil water coming from taps from the city's system.

Boiling water is a way to prevent impurities and make sure tap water used by people is safe. The order was placed late Sunday evening, after a mechanical problem impacted the water supply.

"The City of Moville is issuing a boil order until further notice. This means to boil all water before drinking. Will update as soon as more info is available. Thank you and sorry for the inconvenience," a post on the city's official Facebook post said.

Woodbury Central School District officials in an email announced school would start two hours late, at 10:30 a.m., "in the hopes that bottle water can be purchased or donated," since bottle filling stations in the school cannot be used.

By late Monday morning, a second city post specified the problem: "The battery backup in the water tower system failed last night, so the tower was not sending out the necessary data to the pumps to tell them to pump water to the tower as needed. Eventually the tower emptied, and residents started to notice the lack of water pressure."

The boil order remains in effect until further notice.

In a reply to a comment posed on the Facebook page, the city clerk wrote, "Bathing and cleaning do not require boiling beforehand."

