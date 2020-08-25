Much different first day of school in Sioux City, with masks in force

SIOUX CITY -- The opening day of the 2020-21 school year for the Sioux City School District took place Tuesday, with a much different scene outside buildings from other years, as pupils walked in wearing masks required to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Just after 8 a.m., Habtom Yohannes, of Sioux City, helped a daughter, Herma Yohannes, put on a face mask, while walking her and a brother to Bryant Elementary School.
School officials are aiming to educate more than 15,500 students, while attempting to keep them and 2,500 employees safe during the pandemic.
Woodbury County has had more than 3,950 positive tests of coronavirus, while the number of deaths from the virus stands at 54. Those numbers began piling up in March, about the time in-school instruction was halted on March 16, which meant 10 weeks of instruction got wiped out. So Tuesday marked the first day in more than five months that many Sioux City School District children were back in school buildings.
There are plans for massive cleaning of rooms on a daily and weekly basis, lots of signs to promote social distancing of six feet, a requirement to wear masks in buildings and buses, and some hallways will have students flowing in only one direction.
The Sioux City School District so-called Return to Learn plan sets that, for the first three weeks, students will begin the school year spending two days per week in the classroom. All students, teachers and staff also will be required to wear masks inside district buses and buildings.
Under that hybrid learning model, roughly half the students will attend classes in-person on Monday and Thursday, the other half on Tuesday and Friday. Wednesdays would be reserved for cleaning and sanitizing school buildings, teacher development and providing additional in-person instruction at schools for students who need it. When students are at home, they will be expected to complete assignments and other work.
For the Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools system, only the freshman high school students started school on Monday, so they could be oriented to the building in a less full fashion.
The rest of the Catholic schools system students began classes on Tuesday, where Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools Principal John Flanery said school officials continue to monitor coronavirus trends and have measures, including required mask wearing in the high school, to deliver instruction in a safe way to pupils. Heelan staff and students will group in small units, called cohorting, whenever possible.
