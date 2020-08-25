Much different first day of school in Sioux City, with masks in force

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The opening day of the 2020-21 school year for the Sioux City School District took place Tuesday, with a much different scene outside buildings from other years, as pupils walked in wearing masks required to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Just after 8 a.m., Habtom Yohannes, of Sioux City, helped a daughter, Herma Yohannes, put on a face mask, while walking her and a brother to Bryant Elementary School.

School officials are aiming to educate more than 15,500 students, while attempting to keep them and 2,500 employees safe during the pandemic.

Woodbury County has had more than 3,950 positive tests of coronavirus, while the number of deaths from the virus stands at 54. Those numbers began piling up in March, about the time in-school instruction was halted on March 16, which meant 10 weeks of instruction got wiped out. So Tuesday marked the first day in more than five months that many Sioux City School District children were back in school buildings.