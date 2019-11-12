Mulder crowned 2020 Tulip Festival Queen

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Orange City Tulip Festival on Monday crowned Madisyn Mulder the 2020 Tulip Festival Queen.

A senior at MOC-Floyd Valley High School in Orange City, Mulder is the daughter of Scott and Jill Mulder.

The 80th annual Tulip Festival is scheduled for May 14-16.

Mulder was crowned at the conclusion of a pageant in which each of the candidates answered questions on various topics and gave an individual presentation.

Others named to the 2020 Tulip Court were Julia Howe, daughter of Sean and Kristyn Howe; Sophie Swart, daughter of John and Mary Swart; BreElle Van Zee, daughter of Tim and Sara Van Zee; and Aubyn Zwart, daughter of Brad and Shawn Zwart.

The queen and court serve as ambassadors for the Tulip Festival and make public and media appearances.

