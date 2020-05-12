NAIA national tournament run in Sioux City gets extension

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics officials on Tuesday announced an extension agreement with Sioux City and the Tyson Events Center to remain the host of the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship through the 2024 season.

The four-year deal guarantees volleyball champions will continue to earn the red banner in a familiar site that has held the weeklong event for more than a decade.

"We are very pleased to have been given an extension for this outstanding NAIA Championship event in Sioux City," NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship Co-Chairman Corey Westra said in a release.

"The Sioux City community has embraced the great sport of volleyball and this extension allows us to grow and enhance the opportunities for the student-athletes of the NAIA. Our relationship with the NAIA is special and we appreciate them giving us the keys to this event once again with this contract extension."

Sioux City has been the home of volleyball national championship since 2008.

“Sioux City has been a great partner of ours through the years and we are happy to see this relationship in women’s volleyball continue,” NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said.

The final championship of the current agreement with the Sioux City Events and Facilities Department will commence on Dec. 1, 2020, at Tyson Events Center.

