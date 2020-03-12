NAIA national women's hoops tourney in Sioux City canceled due to coronavirus worries

SIOUX CITY -- The NAIA Division II women's national basketball tournament in Sioux City was abruptly canceled in the middle of a second day of games due to concerns over the potential spread of coronavirus.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics cancelled all remaining winter championship events, including those currently underway. That includes the NAIA Division II men's basketball tournament in Sioux Falls, where Morningside College was competing for a championship.

In Sioux City, the Dordt University women's team was preparing to play their first round game when officials announced over the public address system that the tournament had been cancelled.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships," the NAIA said in a release.

The 32-team tournament had been scheduled to run through the championship game on Tuesday night.

