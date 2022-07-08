Names of three victims of Battle Creek house explosion released

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa -- Ida County authorities have released the names of three people injured in a house explosion Wednesday in rural Battle Creek, Iowa.

Injured were Jeremy Bruning, 42, Sandra Jepsen, 68, and Joel Stapleton, 46.

A man outside the house at 2362 Carriage Ave. reported the blast at 9:34 a.m., and the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters and emergency personnel arrived. The house was destroyed.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety's State Fire Marshal Division continues to investigate the explosion to determine its cause.

The three occupants of the home had been inside at the time of the explosion but had been helped outside by another person who had been outside.

Jepsen and Bruning were transported to Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, Iowa, and transferred to a Lincoln, Nebraska, burn center. Stapleton was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City. Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman said Wednesday that Stapleton may also have been transferred to the Lincoln burn center, but he had not received confirmation.

A news release from Harriman's office on Thursday did not list the conditions of the three victims. Harriman said Wednesday all suffered "substantial" injuries.

Responding to the blast were fire departments and emergency crews from Battle Creek, Ida Grove, Holstein, Danbury, Cushing, Kiron and the Crawford County Memorial Hospital Ambulance service and emergency services from Ida, Woodbury, Monona and Cherokee counties, plus the Ida County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol.