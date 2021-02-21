Natural gas leak prompts residence hall evacuation at USD

VERMILLION, S.D. -- A natural gas leak prompted the temporary evacuation of a University of South Dakota residence hall Saturday evening.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the Vermillion Fire EMS Department responded to a reported natural gas smell in USD's Coyote Village Residence Hall at 901 Rose St., according to a fire department news release. High levels of natural gas were found, and the building was fully evacuated. MidAmerican Energy personnel deemed the levels dangerous and shut off the gas to the building. Vermillion Light & Power shut off the power.

Investigation revealed a broken gas pipe in a residence hall room. The line was isolated and shut off. USD staff determined that the line would be capped and fixed later. After the entire building was ventilated, the gas was turned back on. Crews checked for any further natural gas leaks, and none were found. The power was restored at that time.

No one was injured, according to the news release. Students were allowed to return to the hall around 8:30 p.m. Residents of the room containing the broken pipe are being placed in temporary housing.

