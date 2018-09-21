SIOUX CITY -- The rain poured down, and now the rivers rise, in some places, to record heights.
Friday was a day where the National Weather Service recapped the magnitude of the rain that fell from Tuesday through Thursday, and let people know that rivers were at concerning levels.
A flood warning through 12:30 a.m. Saturday was put in place for Lyon, Sioux, Clay and O'Brien counties in Iowa, and Yankton and Turner counties in South Dakota. Some of the towns with possible impact in those counties included Yankton, Spencer, Sioux Center, Orange City, Sheldon, Hawarden, Beresford, Rock Valley, Hull, Hartley, Sanborn, Alton, Paullina and Primghar.
The warning said that people should stay out of affected areas, and that excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low spots.
Just after noon Friday, the office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a disaster proclamation for Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, O'Brien, Palo Alto, Sioux, Winnebago, Worth and Wright counties, due to rain and flooding of recent days.
The Sioux County Sheriff on Thursday warned people of varying roads with closures due to flooding. Some of those included near Alton, Iowa, including U.S. Highway 60 northbound at 480th Street, two miles south of town, plus Third Avenue in town.
Sioux City received 4.45 inches of rain over the three days, and on Thursday the town was in a Tornado Warning that was placed for Woodbury County and other places. No tornado was seen, but heavy thunderstorms pounded the area.
Sioux City has received 31.95 inches of rain for the year, making it the fourth rainiest year to this point.
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls on a Twitter account showed several pictures of substantial flooding by the Floyd River in Le Mars, Iowa.
One NWS tweet said, "The Floyd River is now expected to crest at 26.3 ft later today in Le Mars, Iowa. This is only one-tenth of a foot below the record crest set in June 1953."
The National Weather Service says the Little Sioux River was expected to crest Friday at 16 feet, or about seven feet above flood stage in Spencer. More than 7 inches of rain has been reported west of the city from storms Wednesday into Thursday.
U.S. Highway 18 was closed for a time east of Spencer.
The Little Sioux crested at 16 feet near Milford, just north of Spencer, earlier on Friday. That river had gone out of its bank also in June, so 2018 has been a year with lots of flooding woes for Northwest Iowans, including farmers with land along banks.
NWS said a record Little Sioux River crest of 23.3 feet is expected for Linn Grove, in northern Buena Vista County.
Up to 7 inches also was reported in Hartley, Iowa, where Mayor Rod Ahrenstorff says several inches fell earlier this week and then again Wednesday night into Thursday.