Nearly 10,000 mail ballots requested for Woodbury County supervisors special election

There have been 4,554 ballot requests by Republicans and 3,796 have been returned. 3,603 registered Democrats have requested ballots and 3,051 have returned them. And 1,691 no party voters had requested ballots and had returned 1,192.

The special election had been scheduled for April 14, but was postponed by a directive from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate out of concerns for the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Gill has encouraged voters to vote absentee or to vote curbside at the Woodbury County Courthouse up until election day, in order to lessen the risk of spread of the coronavirus among voters and poll workers.

On Friday he said county residents continue to embrace mail voting, as was also the case in the June 2 primary election.

"We received the bulk of these requests when we first sent the forms out in late March before the election was rescheduled. That was when voters were first receiving information about COVID-19. I believe the uncertainty about their opportunity to participate really fueled the desire vote absentee," Gill said.