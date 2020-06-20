Nearly 10,000 mail ballots requested for Woodbury County supervisors special election

SIOUX CITY -- The July 7 special election to fill a vacant Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat is drawing heavy mail balloting, with the number already returned topping 8,000.
Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill on Friday said the increased use of mail ballots could push total turnout to nearly 20 percent, double the normal level for a special election.
Voters will choose between Democrat Tim Kacena and Republican Justin Wright, both of Sioux City, to fill the District 2 seat previously held by Republican Jeremy Taylor, who resigned in January over residency issues.
Wright is a Sioux City school district teacher and Kacena is a state legislator, who is not running for re-election to his seat in House District 14.
Gill said his office, through Friday, had received 9,848 requests for ballots for the special election and 8,039 have been returned to be counted.
So far, the GOP appears to have an edge in retaining the seat.
There have been 4,554 ballot requests by Republicans and 3,796 have been returned. 3,603 registered Democrats have requested ballots and 3,051 have returned them. And 1,691 no party voters had requested ballots and had returned 1,192.
The special election had been scheduled for April 14, but was postponed by a directive from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate out of concerns for the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Gill has encouraged voters to vote absentee or to vote curbside at the Woodbury County Courthouse up until election day, in order to lessen the risk of spread of the coronavirus among voters and poll workers.
On Friday he said county residents continue to embrace mail voting, as was also the case in the June 2 primary election.
"We received the bulk of these requests when we first sent the forms out in late March before the election was rescheduled. That was when voters were first receiving information about COVID-19. I believe the uncertainty about their opportunity to participate really fueled the desire vote absentee," Gill said.
"I think we could see over 2,000 voters on Election Day, so I think we will have over 10,000 total voters, which I would consider phenomenal."
Gill said the rule of thumb for a competitive race in a special election is a 10 percent turnout rate, which would be about 5,700 voters in Woodbury County.
Seven polling sites will be open on Election Day, July 7.
Voters are not assigned to a specific polling place and may cast their ballots at any of the following vote centers: Clark Elementary School, 4315 Hamilton Blvd.; Riverside Elementary School, 2303 Riverside Blvd.; Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive; and Nodland Elementary School, 3300 S. Cypress St., all in Sioux City; Sergeant Bluff/Luton High School, 708 Warrior Road, in Sergeant Bluff; Moville Community Center, 815 E. Main St., in Moville; and Oto City Hall, 27 Washington St., in Oto.
