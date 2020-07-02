Nebraska casino gaming backers turn in petition signatures

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment to expand gambling in Nebraska believe the odds favor their attempt to gain voter approval this fall.
In order to do so, they have to first get the measure on the ballot.
That step was taken Thursday, when Lance Morgan, CEO of Winnebago-based Ho-Chunk Inc. and one of the organizers of the petition effort led by Keep the Money in Nebraska, submitted tens of thousands of signatures to the Nebraska Secretary of State's office in Lincoln.
Morgan said it's time that gaming is expanded in Nebraska so that gambling and related tax revenues may be kept within the state's borders rather than being spent in neighboring states such as Iowa and South Dakota that have legal casino and slot gambling.
"All that money is seeping into other jurisdictions. It's about time that money stayed in Nebraska," Morgan said. "We have done polling, and 64 percent of people we ask support it."
Keep the Money in Nebraska is pushing three ballot measures: a constitutional amendment that would allow casino-style gambling at the state's licensed horse-racing tracks, including Atokad Park in South Sioux City. Two accompanying measures propose laws to regulate and tax the expanded gambling. All three measures would need voter approval for expanded gambling to become a reality.
An economic study prepared by Keep the Money in Nebraska showed that legalized gambling could generate $325 million in gaming revenue annually, $65 million annually in new tax revenues that could help offset property taxes and create more than 4,600 new jobs.
In Dakota County alone, expanded gambling could have an economic impact of $8.3 million annually, create 87 jobs and generate $1 million in state and local taxes.
Keep the Money in Nebraska figures showed that since Council Bluffs casinos opened 23 years ago, Nebraska residents have spent $8.8 billion there, or 80 percent of the casinos' revenue. That equates to $1.8 billion in state taxes going to Des Moines. That money could just as well be going into Nebraska's state coffers, Morgan said.
"Iowa and neighboring states have gaming and have profited off of Nebraskans for some time," he said.
To get the constitutional measure on the ballot, supporters needed to turn in 122,000 petition signatures. The two statutory measures each needed 82,000 signatures. Morgan and other supporters on Thursday turned in 211,000 signatures for the constitutional amendment and more than 130,000 signatures for each statutory measure.
Secretary of State Robert Evnen's office has 40 days to validate the signatures before the three issues may be placed on the ballot. Morgan said he anticipates legal challenges attempting to block the measures, but placed the chances they will appear on the November ballot at 75 percent.
Morgan said organizers are waiting until the signatures are validated before rolling out a campaign to educate voters on the ballot initiatives.
A similar effort in 2016 failed before reaching the ballot after then-Secretary of State John Gale's office rejected nearly 42,000 signatures, leaving the initiatives short of the required number. Ho-Chunk later sued the company it paid to circulate the petitions. That lawsuit is pending, Morgan said.
