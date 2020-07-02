Nebraska casino gaming backers turn in petition signatures

An economic study prepared by Keep the Money in Nebraska showed that legalized gambling could generate $325 million in gaming revenue annually, $65 million annually in new tax revenues that could help offset property taxes and create more than 4,600 new jobs.

In Dakota County alone, expanded gambling could have an economic impact of $8.3 million annually, create 87 jobs and generate $1 million in state and local taxes.

Keep the Money in Nebraska figures showed that since Council Bluffs casinos opened 23 years ago, Nebraska residents have spent $8.8 billion there, or 80 percent of the casinos' revenue. That equates to $1.8 billion in state taxes going to Des Moines. That money could just as well be going into Nebraska's state coffers, Morgan said.

"Iowa and neighboring states have gaming and have profited off of Nebraskans for some time," he said.

To get the constitutional measure on the ballot, supporters needed to turn in 122,000 petition signatures. The two statutory measures each needed 82,000 signatures. Morgan and other supporters on Thursday turned in 211,000 signatures for the constitutional amendment and more than 130,000 signatures for each statutory measure.