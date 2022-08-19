 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Nebraska State Troopers unearth 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Winside, Nebraska

  • 0

WINSIDE, Neb. — What began with reports of suspicious individuals going through private property on Wednesday morning, ended with Nebraska State Troopers digging up approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine and three grams of fentanyl in a field near the village of Winside, Nebraska.

According to a report from the Nebraska State Patrol, Los Angeles residents Oscar Villa, 36, and Johana Madrid, 27, were arrested after troopers said they discovered both individuals were in possession of meth. 

"Troopers also searched the area and located a handgun, as well as a cattle prod that had been taken from another farm," the report said.

From there, officials with the Nebraska State Patrol said the owner of the cattle prod reported finding a bag of an additional half-pound of possible methamphetamine in a truck where the cattle prod had been located.

People are also reading…

State troopers say the investigation continued to build and they eventually found 20 pounds of meth and the three grams of fentanyl in a field near the initial reported crime scene.

Per the report from the Nebraska State Patrol: Villa was taken to Antelope County Jail and was hit with multiple charges including making terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

The report then states that Madrid was booked in Dakota County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.

Police car

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sioux City man standing trial for fatally shooting roommate

Sioux City man standing trial for fatally shooting roommate

Police said Buel and Lafferty got into an argument inside the residence, and Lafferty went to the garage. According to court documents, Buel stayed in his upstairs bedroom before getting a 12-gauge shotgun and .45-caliber handgun and going to the garage.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds killed in weeks of floods in Pakistan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News