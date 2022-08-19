Nebraska State Troopers unearth 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Winside, Nebraska

WINSIDE, Neb. — What began with reports of suspicious individuals going through private property on Wednesday morning, ended with Nebraska State Troopers digging up approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine and three grams of fentanyl in a field near the village of Winside, Nebraska.

According to a report from the Nebraska State Patrol, Los Angeles residents Oscar Villa, 36, and Johana Madrid, 27, were arrested after troopers said they discovered both individuals were in possession of meth.

"Troopers also searched the area and located a handgun, as well as a cattle prod that had been taken from another farm," the report said.

From there, officials with the Nebraska State Patrol said the owner of the cattle prod reported finding a bag of an additional half-pound of possible methamphetamine in a truck where the cattle prod had been located.

State troopers say the investigation continued to build and they eventually found 20 pounds of meth and the three grams of fentanyl in a field near the initial reported crime scene.

Per the report from the Nebraska State Patrol: Villa was taken to Antelope County Jail and was hit with multiple charges including making terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

The report then states that Madrid was booked in Dakota County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.