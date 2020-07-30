Neihardt Day celebration Sunday in Bancroft

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BANCROFT, Neb. -- The 55th Annual Neihardt Day celebration is set to take place Sunday at the Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft.

The event is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. at 306 W. Elm St. It will mark the reopening of the Neihardt Center, which has been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event, free and open to the public, celebrates John Neihardt, Nebraska's poet laureate and author of works such as "Black Elk Speaks."

Ron Hull, known for his work with NET and public television, is the master of ceremonies. Talks will be given by Matt Mason, Nebraska State Poet; and Oakland, Nebraska, native Timothy G. Anderson, a Neihardt biographer.

A dancer and singer from the Many Moccasins Dance Troupe will perform a hoop dance honoring the never-ending circle of life.

Childrens events include sidewalk chalk drawing, balloon animals and glitter tattoos for children.

A sack lunch at noon will be available for purchase.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. Masks are strongly encouraged, and social distancing spaces will be marked on the lawn and sidewalk. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.