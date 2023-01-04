New Dickinson County attorney appointed

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — The interim tag can be removed from Steve Goodlow's job title.

The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed Goodlow as Dickinson County attorney. Previously an assistant county attorney, Goodlow had been serving in an interim capacity since the resignation of Amy Zenor last month.

There were no other applicants for the position, and county residents had not requested a special election to fill the vacancy.

Zenor resigned last month after she was arrested in November and charged with public intoxication. She told the board she was resigning because of a temporary medical disability and the voluntary suspension of her Iowa law license.