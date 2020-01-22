New Northeast Community College president hosting meet-and-greet

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- As she begins her first month as leader of Northeast Community College, President Leah Barrett will hold an event Friday for people to meet her.

According to a release from the college, Barrett will visit with area residents during an informal open house for an hour at 4:30 p.m. in the Monterey Room of the Marriott Riverfront Hotel, 385 E. Fourth St., in South Sioux City.

Barrett began her duties as president on January 2. She has the goal of visiting Northeast’s 20-county service area.

“It is important for me to build relationships and continue the work of Northeast Community College as the region’s workforce development partner,” Barrett said.

"I look forward to engaging with elected officials, educators, thought leaders, industry professionals and community members in the months ahead.”

