New Northeast Community College president to host meeting in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- As she begins her first month as leader of Northeast Community College, President Leah Barrett will hold an event Friday for people to meet her.
Barrett will visit with area residents during an informal open house for an hour at 4:30 p.m. in the Monterey Room of the Marriott Riverfront Hotel, 385 E. Fourth St., in South Sioux City.
Barrett, who began her new duties on Jan. 2, has a goal of visiting each of the 20 counties in Northeast’s service territory.
“It is important for me to build relationships and continue the work of Northeast Community College as the region’s workforce development partner,” Barrett said in a news release.
"I look forward to engaging with elected officials, educators, thought leaders, industry professionals and community members in the months ahead.”
She is the first female president in the 91-year history of Northeast Community College.
The College Board of Governors in October unanimously selected Barrett, who had been vice president for student affairs at Northern Wyoming Community College District, to succeed Michael Chipps. She is the ninth president of the college.
Board Chairperson Steve Anderson, of Concord, said Barrett’s breadth of experience and knowledge, with 27 years in higher education, complement the work taking place at Northeast.
Barrett grew up in Wyoming. She and her husband, Doug, have two sons, Sean, 14, and Finnian, 11.