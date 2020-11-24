New Sioux City school board president chosen for year term

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scarlett cited her career as a bank executive and former service on school district committees and as chairwoman of the Sioux City Human Rights Commission as sound preparation to serve as vice president.

"I will be a team player, a patient listener and a strong defender of our public schools," Scarlett said.

Saint has been president since July 2018, after the June resignation from the board by Mike Krysl, who had been board president since 2012. Saint followed that mid-year elevation to the presidency with board members electing him to one-year terms in November 2018 and 2019.

Saint in September said he was unsure if he wanted to continue as president, lamenting how issues get aired in board meetings by the seven-member panel. He said at times it is a "fractious" body, in part, because when presiding at meetings, he has allowed "too much space for incivility."

On Monday, Saint said it was an honor to be president for more than two years, but he didn't want to continue.

"It is good for the board to mix up leadership roles," Saint said.