New Sioux City school board president chosen for year term

SIOUX CITY -- Perla Alarcon-Flory will lead the Sioux City school board in the next year as the district wrestles with issues related to the ongoing pandemic and budget constraints.
The seven-member board elected Alarcon-Flory as president near the end of a four-hour meeting Monday night. She succeeds Jeremy Saint, who had previously said he did not want to seek another term as president.
"I am so willing to serve. I understand the demands ... the requirements of time and dedication," said Alarcon-Flory, who owns a small business and is a certified Spanish court interpreter.
Alarcon-Flory, who is married and the mother of three children, said a key goal as board president will be to improve equal access to a good education for all students, citing the need "to eradicate discrimination" that some groups of pupils experience.
Nearing the end of a four-year board term that began with her election in 2017, Alarcon-Flory was elected president by a 5-2 vote Monday. Ron Colling, who was board vice president last year, nominated her for the position. In addition to her own vote, Alarcon-Flory was backed by Saint, Juli Albert and Monique Scarlett.
The other two votes were to Taylor Goodvin, who was nominated for president by Dan Greenwell.
Scarlett was unanimously selected as board vice president. Both offices are for a one-year term.
Scarlett cited her career as a bank executive and former service on school district committees and as chairwoman of the Sioux City Human Rights Commission as sound preparation to serve as vice president.
"I will be a team player, a patient listener and a strong defender of our public schools," Scarlett said.
Saint has been president since July 2018, after the June resignation from the board by Mike Krysl, who had been board president since 2012. Saint followed that mid-year elevation to the presidency with board members electing him to one-year terms in November 2018 and 2019.
Saint in September said he was unsure if he wanted to continue as president, lamenting how issues get aired in board meetings by the seven-member panel. He said at times it is a "fractious" body, in part, because when presiding at meetings, he has allowed "too much space for incivility."
On Monday, Saint said it was an honor to be president for more than two years, but he didn't want to continue.
"It is good for the board to mix up leadership roles," Saint said.
Alarcon-Flory thanked both Saint and Colling for their leadership over the past year. She pointed hopefully to a year of accomplishments ahead for the seven board members.
"It excites me, all the many assets we bring to this board," Alarcon-Flory said.
The school board sets policies and an annual budget of more than $200 million for a district system that's educating 14,816 pupils in the 2020-21 school year. Each recent board meeting has seen extended discussions on how to safely educate pupils during the novel coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in more than 9,900 positive cases in Woodbury County.
The board also has started talks on crafting a budget for the next school year, with declining enrollment expected to reduce state aid for the district.
