MOVILLE, Iowa -- Bailey McKenna isn't sure her answer to the sole question posed during the Woodbury County Fair royalty contest was the reason she was crowned the fair queen Wednesday.
But it sure didn't hurt to draw the biggest audience response of the evening.
Each king and queen candidate fielded a different question. Going sixth of the 11 queen candidates, McKenna quickly responded to the query on her favorite childhood memory.
"I lost a tooth and it fell into the (open) casket," she responded, drawing a chorus of laughs from the audience in Flathers Hall.
McKenna, a Sioux City resident who will be a senior at Lawton-Bronson High School this fall, was recalling a funeral for a great aunt she attended at about age 8.
After the coronation, McKenna elaborated on her unique answer.
"It is one of my favorite memories," she told a Journal reporter. "I don't know where one of my teeth went."
The questions the queen and king candidates answered at the fairgrounds Wednesday night followed preliminary judging a few days earlier.
McKenna and Jacob Henderson will reign as queen and king, respectively, during this year's fair, which runs through Sunday. Henderson, a Cushing resident, is a 2019 graduate of River Valley High School.
Sarah Nelson, of Moville, earned the Miss Congeniality title, while first princess was Gracia Widman, of Climbing Hill, and Autumn Weaver, of Moville, was named second princess.
Nicholas McGowan, of Sioux City, and Justin Krogh, of Sergeant Bluff, were named first prince and second prince, respectively, while Casey Beaver, of Moville, received the Mr. Personality honor.
Queen candidates also included Mikalya Boeshart, of Sioux City; Madison Boyle, of Danbury; Kassidy Harpenau, of Salix; Sierra Hinrickson, of Oto; Jessica Kratz, of Sioux City; Lauren Sobaski, of Sioux City; and Haley Williams, of Bronson.
After the ceremony, the eight members of the royalty court piled into a tram, which drove them in front of the grandstand as sunset neared. The names of winners were announced to the crowd, and the summer country-rap hybrid hit "Old Town Road" played as McKenna showed she was already versed in the cupped-hand royalty wave.
Henderson and McKenna said they already spend long days at the fair, so fitting in royalty duties shouldn't be a problem.
"I'm here from morning to night anyway," Henderson said.
Henderson, the son of Jeff and Julie Henderson of Cushing, has been exhibiting at the fair since about age six.
"The first year I did it, I got grand champion bucket calf. You can call it beginner's luck," he quipped.
A 4-H member for the last eight years, he also has submitted entries in swine, photography and rabbits competitions.
As the king, his duties at this year's fair will include judging a bucket calf and pie competition.
Henderson and McKenna said they were slightly nervous prior to the competition. Henderson said his experience in speech and drama at River Valley undoubtedly helped him keep his poise during the questioning in front of the audience.
"Remaining calm was the big thing, a lot of people have stage fright," he said.
His question Wednesday night was where he sees himself in 10 years.
"With a steady job that never gets boring," responded Henderson, who will enroll at South Dakota State University this fall to study exercise science.
Mulling over why he won the crown, Henderson said, "I honestly have no idea. The last thing on my my mind was (winning) king."
He'll have no trouble advocating for the fair.
"I like ours a lot better than others, call it biased. It just feels comfortable, the layout. It feels like a welcoming fair," Henderson said.
Like Henderson, McKenna, a member of the Bronson Rustlers 4-H Club, has been coming to the fair since a young age.
"I remember being amazed seeing all the different animals," said McKenna, the daughter of Dave and Dee McKenna of Sioux City.
She's ready for the upcoming Iowa State Fair queen competition, future community celebration parades and events at the Moville fairgrounds.
"It will be cool to see different aspects of the fair I've never seen," she said.