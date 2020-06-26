Next piece of new Hunt School in Sioux City could cost $15 million

SIOUX CITY -- Where there is now an expanse of bare dirt, paving and new utilities, a new midtown neighborhood school is anticipated to open in 26 months.
Crews are working on the grounds of Hunt Elementary School, and people can weigh in on proposed building plans for the next big phase during a July 20 meeting of the Sioux City School Board.
The next segment of Hunt could cost about $15 million, the board members were told earlier this week. Overall, the school is estimated to be built for $20.5 million, in order to open in time for the 2022-23 school year.
"We are still on schedule with everything to this point. Site work is almost complete," said Brian Fahrendholz, Sioux City School District director of operations and maintenance.
The previous school was demolished in June 2019. The new school is being built in the same vicinity, just north of 19th Street between Jackson and Nebraska streets.
FEH Design, of Sioux City, is the architecture firm designing the building. FEH Project Manager Scott Bayse said three bid packages have been settled over the last year for smaller portions of the the entire Hunt project. The upcoming fourth bid package will be for the main building, parking lot, playgrounds and fixtures.
Bayse said after the July 20 public hearing, the deadline for construction firms to bid on the package will likely be Aug. 11. He showed plans for the building that will house pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, and explained the estimated cost for the elements included is $15 million.
"It is so exciting. I think it looks great," school board member Perla Alarcon Flory said.
Superintendent Paul Gausman said because Hunt had been designated as one of the district's specialty schools, known as A-plus for arts and music, there will be some "unique" elements. Gausman said the amphitheater that had been discussed will not be included, in favor of "a little higher-end equipment," which he said teachers preferred to have over the outdoor theater.
Bayse said the Hunt building will be L-shaped, and only one floor for much of the structure, although there will be a second floor with classrooms. There will be three outdoor playground areas, as is the case with other recent elementary schools built in the district, with each geared to a specific grade level.
As with other new schools, there will be one main entrance, which will have a security system during school hours to keep pupils safe. Visitors will be directed solely to the principal's office area.
Bayse said a series of inspirational words, as selected by teachers, will be placed on a wall display in a prominent place in Hunt. There will also be a large commons area for eating meals.
Hunt was by far the oldest school in the public system. The oldest remaining district school is Sunnyside Elementary, which dates to 1957.
Hunt School, named for Dr. Andrew Hunt, a physician and dentist who was also the first president of the Sioux City School Board, opened in the midtown area in 1906. It closed in May after 113 years of housing Sioux City students.
Midwest schools in the early 1900s had building flourishes such as exterior rosettes, or rose-shaped decorative pieces. When Hunt was demolished 12 months ago, some of the sandstone concrete sections, including the big "Hunt" lettering on the south side, were kept, as some community members didn't want those destroyed.
Alarcon Flory asked if the Hunt sign will indeed be reincorporated in the new school. Basye said that is the case, thereby giving a "nostalgia" factor to the new school building.
