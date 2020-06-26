Next piece of new Hunt School in Sioux City could cost $15 million

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Where there is now an expanse of bare dirt, paving and new utilities, a new midtown neighborhood school is anticipated to open in 26 months.

Crews are working on the grounds of Hunt Elementary School, and people can weigh in on proposed building plans for the next big phase during a July 20 meeting of the Sioux City School Board.

The next segment of Hunt could cost about $15 million, the board members were told earlier this week. Overall, the school is estimated to be built for $20.5 million, in order to open in time for the 2022-23 school year.

"We are still on schedule with everything to this point. Site work is almost complete," said Brian Fahrendholz, Sioux City School District director of operations and maintenance.

The previous school was demolished in June 2019. The new school is being built in the same vicinity, just north of 19th Street between Jackson and Nebraska streets.

FEH Design, of Sioux City, is the architecture firm designing the building. FEH Project Manager Scott Bayse said three bid packages have been settled over the last year for smaller portions of the the entire Hunt project. The upcoming fourth bid package will be for the main building, parking lot, playgrounds and fixtures.