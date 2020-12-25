No. 2 story of 2020: Woodbury County, Northwest Iowa, election went well for Republicans

Editor's note: The Journal today continues its countdown of the Top 10 Stories of 2020 in Siouxland, as chosen by Journal staff. The No. 1 story will be revealed on Sunday, and the Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Jan. 3.

SIOUX CITY -- With some variability in the form of a few wins for Democrats in Sioux City, the November election results were a boost for Republicans in Woodbury County and elsewhere in Siouxland.

Historic early voting was the big story of the year, as county and state election officials were cautious about keeping voters safe. As it turned out, community spread of the novel coronavirus reached its top flow in Iowa as the election arrived.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill, the county's chief elected official, said there were no major hiccups on Nov. 3, when 17,916 people voted in 30 polling places. Ahead of that, over four weeks starting Oct. 5, there were 27,725 early absentee ballots cast, a new county record.