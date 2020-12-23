No. 3 story of 2020: Steve King loses in primary, Randy Feenstra wins 4th District seat

Editor's note: The Journal today continues its countdown of the Top 10 Stories of 2020 in Siouxland, as chosen by Journal staff. The No. 1 story will be revealed on Sunday, and the Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Jan. 3.

HULL, Iowa -- There was a seismic change in the Iowa 4th Congressional District in 2020, as seemingly entrenched Rep. Steve King fell to fellow Republican Randy Feenstra in the June primary election. Feenstra, a state senator from Hull, then defeated Democrat J.D. Scholten in the November general election.

In both cases, Feenstra won handily, first in the primary with five Republicans on the ballot.

He beat King, who is ending 18 years in office, by nearly 10 points, as Feenstra got 36,797 votes, for 45.6 percent, while King had 28,977 votes for 35.9 percent. Three other candidates took the rest of the votes, with Jeremy Taylor, a Sioux City former legislator, coming in next at 7.8 percent.