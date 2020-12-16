No.9 Story of 2020: Democratic candidates crisscross Northwest Iowa before Iowa caucuses

Editor's note: The Journal today continues its countdown of the Top 10 Stories of 2020 in Siouxland, as chosen by Journal staff. The No. 1 story will be revealed on Dec. 27, and the Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Jan. 3.
SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa caucuses, in the national spotlight on Feb. 3, took a black eye for a series of reporting problems that made some politicos opine the state will lose first-in-the-nation status in the presidential selection system.
In Woodbury County, the caucuses unfolded with little controversy.
The caucuses, way back before the brunt of the novel coronavirus pandemic that changed the arc of the rest of the 2020 election, played out after Democratic candidates crisscrossed Northwest Iowa.
That flood of candidates began in Sioux City in early January 2019, and continued for 13 months, up to Feb. 1.
Seven Democratic candidates were actively working Iowa at that point, and some candidates -- and some surrogates campaigning on their behalf -- packed venues in Sioux City over that final week. Those included rallies held by Sen. Bernie Sanders, businessman Andrew Yang, former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, with the end of the presidential campaign appearances coming in an event by Sen. Amy Klobuchar at The Marquee on Historic Fourth Street.
Biden didn't fare well in Iowa, but got some momentum over the next month and eventually became the nominee who went on to oust Republican President Donald Trump in November.
During the caucuses, technology issues delayed the results. In Woodbury County, Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger said there were no glitches in pulling off the local caucuses.
One key story of the evening was registering many first-time Democrats. That was the case at two precincts in downtown Sioux City, where roughly one-third of the 68 caucus participants in Precinct 20 and also one-third of the 60 talking part in Precinct 14 were newly registered.
After three weeks, in late February a final result was given, with Buttigieg winning by an historically small margin, with 26.17 percent of the state delegate equivalents, while Sanders earned 26.13 percent.
One week ago, a state-led review of the Democratic caucuses largely blamed national party intrusion for the reporting delay spread into the following days and weeks. A late coding change, at the insistence of the national party, is what caused the technical problems with a new program designed to report the results of the 2020 Iowa caucuses, according to the report.
