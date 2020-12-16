No.9 Story of 2020: Democratic candidates crisscross Northwest Iowa before Iowa caucuses

Editor's note: The Journal today continues its countdown of the Top 10 Stories of 2020 in Siouxland, as chosen by Journal staff. The No. 1 story will be revealed on Dec. 27, and the Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Jan. 3.

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa caucuses, in the national spotlight on Feb. 3, took a black eye for a series of reporting problems that made some politicos opine the state will lose first-in-the-nation status in the presidential selection system.

In Woodbury County, the caucuses unfolded with little controversy.

The caucuses, way back before the brunt of the novel coronavirus pandemic that changed the arc of the rest of the 2020 election, played out after Democratic candidates crisscrossed Northwest Iowa.

That flood of candidates began in Sioux City in early January 2019, and continued for 13 months, up to Feb. 1.