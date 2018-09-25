ALTON, Iowa -- Officials are still seeking a cause for a Sunday train derailment in Alton, which caused soybean oil to spill into the flooded Floyd River.
A railway bridge beneath a 95-car Union Pacific train collapsed, derailing 37 cars. Some of those cars carrying soybean oil and sand went into the Floyd River, in a part of Plymouth County that had been flooding in prior days.
Justin E. Jacobs, a spokesman for the Union Pacific Railroad, on Tuesday said the cause of the incident has not been determined, but "recent flooding was likely a factor and Union Pacific will file a report with the Federal Railroad Administration regarding the derailment."
There have been no injuries with the derailment.
Jacobs said no hazardous chemicals were released into the Floyd.
A containment boom was deployed downstream of the derailment on Sunday. Boats, additional containment booms, a vacuum truck, a skimmer and other equipment were also on hand for use.
"(Monday) afternoon, the two rail cars containing soybean oil were removed from the river. Several of the other cars were removed as well. Numerous local agencies are providing support for all aspects of the work - clearing rail cars, building a pad to access the cars still in the water. Work is being slightly delayed, as we can only access the cars from the south end of the rail line," Jacobs said.
Union Pacific Environmental Management Group specialists are also coordinating efforts with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in the soybean oil cleanup.
The DNR on Tuesday said no personnel could respond to Journal inquiries until Wednesday. The city of Alton referred a call to Union Pacific.
On Monday, Alton city officials encouraged people to curtail travel into parts of town.
"With the increase of contractors and heavy equipment coming into town, it means things will be pretty hectic," Alton City Administrator Dale Oltmans said.
The train that was traveling from Mankato, Minnesota, to North Platte, Nebraska.