SIOUX CITY -- Snow dropped overnight in Siouxland, shortly after the last vestiges of winter had finally melted away in late March.
The snow began right before midnight Monday, or April 1, in Sioux City, prompting the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls to tweet a hashtag that it was #NotAprilFools.
The snow bumped up close to the average last day for snow in Sioux City.
The weather service reported April 6 has been historically shown as the average last day for snow in the city. By comparison, the latest day for measurable snow ever in Sioux City came on May 28, 1947.
Throughout the area, the light snow landed prettily on trees, and most sidewalks and streets were warm enough to have melted the precipitation away with out travel difficulties. The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office reported no wrecks associated with the snow on the Tuesday morning commute.