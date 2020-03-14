No Fun: Coronavirus concerns results in nixing music, dance, sports in Sioux City venues

SIOUX CITY -- For days, preparations were made for three big weekend entertainment events in Sioux City, but as coronavirus concerns swept through the nation, one weekend concert was slated to go on as planned, but two others were postponed.
Additionally, all events are now postponed at the Orpheum Theatre and Tyson Events Center downtown through March 30, meaning that city hockey, indoor football, music and various theater options won't be available for people to enjoy.
Enzo Carannante, assistant general manager at the Orpheum and Tyson Events Center, said Friday the hope is to reschedule the Sioux City Symphony concert slated that was indefinitely postponed and the "Dancing with the Stars: Live!" event for Sunday that was also postponed. He said those decisions came from following the guidance of medical professionals and the Centers for Disease Control.
"It is an unfortunate situation, but our highest priority is ensuring the safety of our patrons and staff," Carannante said.
Other events in the two venues that won't be held include Sioux City Musketeers hockey games, Sioux City Bandits football games and a game of the traveling Harlem Globetrotters, who are a spring staple at the Tyson.
What is happening in Sioux City is playing out nationally in the entertainment industry. To accommodate calls for social distancing to halt coronavirus spread, many national entities, such as Live Nation Entertainment and AEG Presents, the world's largest live-entertainment companies, suspended all current tours through March, including those of Billie Eilish, The Strokes and Post Malone.
Dave Bernstein, a top Saturday in the Park official who books bands for the big July free music festival in Sioux City, said taking precautions in pushing back concerts makes sense.
"We could have much bigger problems than not seeing our favorite bands. I don't know that we have to have instant gratification to see our favorite bands, when people are trying to do the right thing," Bernstein said.
However, concert Friday night by country singer Neal McCoy at The Anthem venue within Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City was slated to take place Friday night.
Cassy Kaplan, Advertising Coordinator for Hard Rock, said hand sanitizers had been installed at entrances and high traffic areas of the casino for people to slather on their hands, which is one of the suggested steps by health officials.
"Our biggest goal is making sure all of our team members and patrons are safe," Kaplan said. She said she could not speak to how much deliberation was given to not holding the McCoy concert.
Bernstein the pulling back of beloved entertainments is a loss for fans of all stripes.
"It is a bummer, there is no getting around it. It is not just music --the (NCAA basketball) Final Four, that you are psyched to see," Bernstein said.
He said the Saturday in the Park lineup deliberations are challenging in recent months of "uncharted territory." Bernstein said a few "awesome" bands are already booked, who he hopes will still be able to play the concert in 3.5 months, while the rest of the lineup is being set.
"For Saturday in the Park, there is today and there is the future. We are still working on the future," he said.
Carannante said he hopes many of the postponed events can be rescheduled, and would not comment on the financial impact to the two venues, if they cannot be landed for makeups.
Spectra Venture Management, based in Philadelphia, took over management of the Tyson and Orpheum Theatre on Jan. 1, 2018. Recently, a Sioux City Council majority decided to cut the city's subsidy Spectra by $100,000, from the $1.2 million requested for the next budget year.
Spectra General Manager Tim Savona told the council both venues were having "a really good year" and were $90,000 ahead of budget pace for the current year. Mayor Bob Scott has questioned whether Spectra is fulfilling the promises that it made about bringing multiple concerts to the Tyson.
"Everything is evolving in real time," said, in answering about if other events into April could be at risk. He was speaking about the time Friday afternoon when President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, which opens up nearly $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.
On Tuesday, Carannante was among the officials taking steps to make the venues usable, disinfecting in "high-traffic, high-touch" areas of the Orpheum and also the Tyson Events Center. Plans included Orpheum Theatre workers wearing gloves, including employees who have tasks like exchanging money or handling tickets. By Friday, those events had been postponed.