No Fun: Coronavirus concerns results in nixing music, dance, sports in Sioux City venues

"Our biggest goal is making sure all of our team members and patrons are safe," Kaplan said. She said she could not speak to how much deliberation was given to not holding the McCoy concert.

Bernstein the pulling back of beloved entertainments is a loss for fans of all stripes.

"It is a bummer, there is no getting around it. It is not just music --the (NCAA basketball) Final Four, that you are psyched to see," Bernstein said.

He said the Saturday in the Park lineup deliberations are challenging in recent months of "uncharted territory." Bernstein said a few "awesome" bands are already booked, who he hopes will still be able to play the concert in 3.5 months, while the rest of the lineup is being set.

"For Saturday in the Park, there is today and there is the future. We are still working on the future," he said.

Carannante said he hopes many of the postponed events can be rescheduled, and would not comment on the financial impact to the two venues, if they cannot be landed for makeups.