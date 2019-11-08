No injuries in rural Woodbury County fire

OTO, Iowa -- No one was injured when a small fire occurred in a grain elevator on a farm property about two miles north of Oto on Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Several crews from towns surrounding Oto responded to the fire, which was reported at 2:16 p.m. in the 2700 block of Lenox Avenue, just west of Iowa Highway 31.

Woodbury County Sheriff's Office Capt. Willie Garrett said there were no injuries, and crews left the scene after about one hour. Garrett said a motor in the elevator reportedly started smoking, and no damage was done to adjacent buildings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.