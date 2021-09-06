No injuries reported in plane crash near Kingsley

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- A pilot and his passenger were uninjured after their small plane crashed Monday near Kingsley.
According to a Plymouth County Sheriff's new release, the crash occurred at about 3:12 p.m. approximately five miles east of Kingsley and near the intersection of Plymouth County Road C-66 and Tamarack Avenue. The plane was located upside down about 75 yards inside a corn field. The pilot and passenger were the only two people on board. Their names have not been released.
Law enforcement has contacted the Sioux City Gateway Airport air control tower and the Federal Aviation Administration, and the crash site has been secured pending an FAA investigation.
The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, Woodbury County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol, along with Kingsley Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
