 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No injuries reported in plane crash near Kingsley
0 Comments
alert

No injuries reported in plane crash near Kingsley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- A pilot and his passenger were uninjured after their small plane crashed Monday near Kingsley.

According to a Plymouth County Sheriff's new release, the crash occurred at about 3:12 p.m. approximately five miles east of Kingsley and near the intersection of Plymouth County Road C-66 and Tamarack Avenue. The plane was located upside down about 75 yards inside a corn field. The pilot and passenger were the only two people on board. Their names have not been released.

Law enforcement has contacted the Sioux City Gateway Airport air control tower and the Federal Aviation Administration, and the crash site has been secured pending an FAA investigation.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, Woodbury County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol, along with Kingsley Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene.

2:08 WATCH NOW: Wakefield WWII vet gets a ride in a 1942 Stearman
911 phone
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Unemployment Boost Comes To An End

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News