No one hurt in USD dorm fire

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Students living in a University of South Dakota residence hall were evacuated Monday after a fire started in a student's room.

Vermillion firefighters responded to the call at 3:47 p.m. at Norton Residence Hall, 416 N. Pine St., on the USD campus. While students were evacuating the building, firefighters found a small active fire in a first floor room. Sprinklers had slowed the spread of the fire until firefighters extinguished it.

Crews then ventilated the first, second and third floors and the basement before residents were allowed to return inside. Temporary housing has been arranged for the student whose room was on fire.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.

