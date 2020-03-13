Noem orders South Dakota K-12 schools to close next week; Iowa, Nebraska holding off on similar moves

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed a state of emergency order Friday that requires K-12 schools to close beginning Monday in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Governors in Iowa and Nebraska, meanwhile, are holding off on issuing similar orders.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday the state will step in to close schools for six to eight weeks once the spread of the coronavirus in a community cannot be traced to a specific source – which has not yet happened with the 13 confirmed cases.
The tipping point for state officials – when they close schools and cancel large public gatherings -- will be when 1 percent of the state’s population has the novel coronavirus, Ricketts said at a news conference.
Ricketts said the state has been able to figure out how the individuals contracted it, which has typically been travel-related. In deciding whether to close schools statewide, the governor said other factors also will be considered, such as a spike in flu symptoms but a decrease in positive flu tests.
Omaha Public Schools announced Thursday it was closing, along with other Omaha-area schools, joining seven other districts across the state.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a 4:30 p.m. news conference to provide an update on the spread of coronavirus in the state.
Sioux City public schools superintendent Paul Gausman said the Iowa Department of Public Health is not currently advising any school closures. As of 1 p.m. Friday, there had been no confirmed cases in Sioux City or Woodbury County.
While 16 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Iowa as of 1 p.m. Friday, there were no cases in Woodbury County.
"With growing concern over COVID-19 or the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, I want to assure you that a team of leaders in the Sioux City Community School District has been working closely with Siouxland District Health and the Iowa Department of Health to continually monitor and assess the risk of exposure of this rapidly evolving crisis," Gausman said in a statement.
Noem announced South Dakota's emergency order Friday morning as news broke of one new presumptive positive case of coronavirus in McCook County, according to the state Department of Health.
South Dakota now has nine positive cases in seven counties: Beadle, Charles Mix, Davison, Minnehaha (3), Pennington, Bon Homme and now McCook. There have been no cases reported in Union, Clay and Yankton counties in the southeast corner of the state.
In a press conference, Noem said schools should use this time to "clean their facilities and prepare for the following week."
In discussing when schools will reopen, she said, "We will continue to reevaluate, which is what we've been doing all along on all of these decisions."
Additionally at the request of Noem, the remainder of the ongoing SDHSAA Class B Girls Basketball tournament is postponed. In addition, all SDHSAA state basketball tournaments next week and the Visual Arts competition, are have been postponed.
The Dakota Valley boys' basketball team had qualified for the state tournament in Rapid City next week.
-- Margaret Reist of the Lincoln Journal Star and Morgan Matzen of the Rapid City Journal contributed to this story. Check back later for more on this developing story.