Noem orders South Dakota K-12 schools to close next week; Iowa, Nebraska holding off on similar moves

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday the state will step in to close schools for six to eight weeks once the spread of the coronavirus in a community cannot be traced to a specific source – which has not yet happened with the 13 confirmed cases.

The tipping point for state officials – when they close schools and cancel large public gatherings -- will be when 1 percent of the state’s population has the novel coronavirus, Ricketts said at a news conference.

Ricketts said the state has been able to figure out how the individuals contracted it, which has typically been travel-related. In deciding whether to close schools statewide, the governor said other factors also will be considered, such as a spike in flu symptoms but a decrease in positive flu tests.

Omaha Public Schools announced Thursday it was closing, along with other Omaha-area schools, joining seven other districts across the state.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a 4:30 p.m. news conference to provide an update on the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Sioux City public schools superintendent Paul Gausman said the Iowa Department of Public Health is not currently advising any school closures. As of 1 p.m. Friday, there had been no confirmed cases in Sioux City or Woodbury County.

While 16 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Iowa as of 1 p.m. Friday, there were no cases in Woodbury County.

"With growing concern over COVID-19 or the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, I want to assure you that a team of leaders in the Sioux City Community School District has been working closely with Siouxland District Health and the Iowa Department of Health to continually monitor and assess the risk of exposure of this rapidly evolving crisis," Gausman said in a statement.

Noem announced South Dakota's emergency order Friday morning as news broke of one new presumptive positive case of coronavirus in McCook County, according to the state Department of Health.