The homecoming football game is 7:30 p.m. Friday, with the North Stars hosting Ankeny at Olsen Stadium.
The homecoming dance will take place at North Middle School from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Other candidates for homecoming queen were Jolie Dickson, daughter of Matthew Dickson and Melanie Craig; Olivia Dirks, daughter of Steven and Amy Dirks; Isobel Feiges, daughter of Adam and Alyssa Feiges; Marcella Garcia, daughter of Salvador and Melissa Garcia; Aliyah Jurado, daughter of Alberto and Francisca Jurado; Ariel Merritt, daughter of Jarvis Dixon and Michelle Turner; Rosa Rivas Barahona, daughter of Veronica Barahona; Megan Sites, daughter of Brent Patterson; and JJ Strain, daughter of Darren Strain and Stephanie Gries.
The candidates for king were Austin Craighead, son of Jeremy and Kris Craighead; Phi Le, son of Nhien Le and Lien Nguyen; Benjamin Moritz, son of Ryan Moritz and Leah Clark; Cole Pierson, son of Niki Hodgins; Peyton Popken, son of Chris and Kristy Popken; Nathan Reed, son of Jason and Melissa Jahn; Antonio Salcedo, son of Arthur and Melates Alberts; Dayson Tucker, son of Les and Katie Tucker; and Jackson Wynn, son of Donavon and Kirsten Wynn.