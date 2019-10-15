{{featured_button_text}}
North homecoming court 2019

The 2019 North High School homecoming court includes David Estrada as king and Jordan Crone as queen.

SIOUX CITY -- North High School is celebrating homecoming week through Saturday, with the 2019 theme “Once Upon A Homecoming.”

The homecoming coronation was held Monday night. The homecoming queen is Jordan Crone, daughter of Mike and Tia Crone, and the king is David Estrada, son of Tranquilino and Ramona Estrada.

[Making memories: Students love arrival of homecoming season in Siouxland.]

The powder puff football game for girls will take place on the Leeds Field at 3:30 pm. Wednesday, weather permitting.

The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, from 38th Street and Floyd Boulevard.

The homecoming football game is 7:30 p.m. Friday, with the North Stars hosting Ankeny at Olsen Stadium.

The homecoming dance will take place at North Middle School from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Other candidates for homecoming queen were Jolie Dickson, daughter of Matthew Dickson and Melanie Craig; Olivia Dirks, daughter of Steven and Amy Dirks; Isobel Feiges, daughter of Adam and Alyssa Feiges; Marcella Garcia, daughter of Salvador and Melissa Garcia; Aliyah Jurado, daughter of Alberto and Francisca Jurado; Ariel Merritt, daughter of Jarvis Dixon and Michelle Turner; Rosa Rivas Barahona, daughter of Veronica Barahona; Megan Sites, daughter of Brent Patterson; and JJ Strain, daughter of Darren Strain and Stephanie Gries.

The candidates for king were Austin Craighead, son of Jeremy and Kris Craighead; Phi Le, son of Nhien Le and Lien Nguyen; Benjamin Moritz, son of Ryan Moritz and Leah Clark; Cole Pierson, son of Niki Hodgins; Peyton Popken, son of Chris and Kristy Popken; Nathan Reed, son of Jason and Melissa Jahn; Antonio Salcedo, son of Arthur and Melates Alberts; Dayson Tucker, son of Les and Katie Tucker; and Jackson Wynn, son of Donavon and Kirsten Wynn.

