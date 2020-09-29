 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North homecoming week activities include royalty selection
View Comments

North homecoming week activities include royalty selection

{{featured_button_text}}
North homecoming court 2020

At North High School, Mayra Ramirez, a daughter of Lorena and Ismael Ramirez, was named the 2020 homecoming royalty court queen, and Jorge Morales, a son of Kimberly Orellana and Oscar Varela, was named king.

SIOUX CITY -- The 2020 North High School homecoming activities are underway, and among the week's events, Jorge Morales, a son of Kimberly Orellana and Oscar Varela, was named the royalty court king and Mayra Ramirez, a daughter of Lorena and Ismael Ramirez, was named queen.

The homecoming coronation was held Monday night.

The homecoming football game is 7 p.m. Thursday, with the North Stars hosting West High School at Olsen Stadium.

As a result of spread of the novel coronavirus, the coronation was live-streamed to allow people to watch, since the coronation was limited to attendance from involved staff, royalty candidates, and a few guests of each royalty candidate.

Other candidates for homecoming queen were Seaella Ayon, daughter of April Curiel and Jose Ayon; Finn Coughlin, daughter of Niki and Tim Coughlin; Emma Gross, daughter of Janet and David Gross; Elena Guevara, daughter of Santiago Guevara; Jeanie Le, daughter of Hanh and Truc Tran; Mia Norton, daughter of Camille Bryce and Trevor Norton; Mayra Ramirez, daughter of Lorena and Ismael Ramirez; Valeria Ramirez, daughter of Guillermina and Jose Ramirez; Tori Wilson, daughter of Augie and Jim Wilson; and Rylie Zediker, daughter of Heather and Bart Zediker.

The candidates for king were Reed Adajar, son of Cynthia and Romano Adajar; Jackson Basel, son of Leslie and Chad Heying and Chad Basel; Colin Greenwell, son of Gyna and Dan Greenwell; Liam Greenwell, son of Gyna and Dan Greenwell; Dante Hansen, son of Jennifer and Charles Murray; Gavin Hauge, son of Amy and Dave Hauge; Evan Helvig, son of Nancy and Bruce Helvig; Andy Luu, son of Hang and Hoang Luu; Jorge Morales, son of Kimberly Orellana and Oscar Varela; and Alberto Ruelas, son of Cecilia and Jose Ruelas.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News