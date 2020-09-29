North homecoming week activities include royalty selection

SIOUX CITY -- The 2020 North High School homecoming activities are underway, and among the week's events, Jorge Morales, a son of Kimberly Orellana and Oscar Varela, was named the royalty court king and Mayra Ramirez, a daughter of Lorena and Ismael Ramirez, was named queen.

The homecoming coronation was held Monday night.

The homecoming football game is 7 p.m. Thursday, with the North Stars hosting West High School at Olsen Stadium.

As a result of spread of the novel coronavirus, the coronation was live-streamed to allow people to watch, since the coronation was limited to attendance from involved staff, royalty candidates, and a few guests of each royalty candidate.

Other candidates for homecoming queen were Seaella Ayon, daughter of April Curiel and Jose Ayon; Finn Coughlin, daughter of Niki and Tim Coughlin; Emma Gross, daughter of Janet and David Gross; Elena Guevara, daughter of Santiago Guevara; Jeanie Le, daughter of Hanh and Truc Tran; Mia Norton, daughter of Camille Bryce and Trevor Norton; Mayra Ramirez, daughter of Lorena and Ismael Ramirez; Valeria Ramirez, daughter of Guillermina and Jose Ramirez; Tori Wilson, daughter of Augie and Jim Wilson; and Rylie Zediker, daughter of Heather and Bart Zediker.

The candidates for king were Reed Adajar, son of Cynthia and Romano Adajar; Jackson Basel, son of Leslie and Chad Heying and Chad Basel; Colin Greenwell, son of Gyna and Dan Greenwell; Liam Greenwell, son of Gyna and Dan Greenwell; Dante Hansen, son of Jennifer and Charles Murray; Gavin Hauge, son of Amy and Dave Hauge; Evan Helvig, son of Nancy and Bruce Helvig; Andy Luu, son of Hang and Hoang Luu; Jorge Morales, son of Kimberly Orellana and Oscar Varela; and Alberto Ruelas, son of Cecilia and Jose Ruelas.

