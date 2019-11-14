Northeast Nebraska event set to discuss rural legislative issues

PONCA, Nebraska -- The Center for Rural Affairs is inviting people to attend a legislative issues forum to be held in Ponca later this month.

The event will be held for an hour at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Ponca Carnegie Library, 200 W. Second St.

A member of the Center for Rural Affairs policy team will be on hand to talk about upcoming legislation that could be debated in the Nebraska Legislature.

"This legislative session, we saw many issues important to rural communities debated, including a healthy soils task force, property tax reform and the beginning farmers tax credit,” Jordan Rasmussen, CRA policy manager said in a release.

For more information, call 402.687.2100, email trentonb@cfra.org or visit online at cfra.org/events.

