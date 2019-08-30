{{featured_button_text}}
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Orange City boy was flown to a Sioux City hospital after being injured when two teenagers collided while driving mopeds in rural Sioux County.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office said the collision occurred three miles southwest of Orange City, at the intersection of 470th Street and Indian Avenue, just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Thursday release said Teygan Hiemstra, 15, of Orange City was driving a 2008 Yamaha moped eastbound on 470th Street, and Cody Van Engen, 14, of Orange City was driving a 2005 Honda moped eastbound behind Hiemstra.

Hiemstra slowed to turn left onto Indian Avenue, when Van Engen struck Hiemstra from behind.

Van Engen was transported by ambulance to the Orange City Area Health System hospital, then was flown to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City for further medical treatment.

Hiemstra was not injured. Both mopeds had damages totaling a few hundred dollars.

